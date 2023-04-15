125 years

April 15, 1898

Botkins was visited by the most disastrous fire in her history yesterday afternoon, entailing a complete loss of the Botkins Stave Works, all their staves and headings on hand and the greater portion of the timber in the yard. The fire was discovered shortly after 12 o’clock and for a time it was feared the fire, with strong southeasterly winds, would take the whole village. Officials of the firm today said it was questionable whether the plant would be rebuilt in Botkins.

——-

The Spanish minister Polo Barnabe has made final preparations for his immediate departure from Washington. Word received from Madrid today instructs him to leave with the French ambassador taking over the Spanish interests in Washington.

——-

The baseball season opens today. The scores of all games played will be received each afternoon at Shine’s cigar store.

100 years

April 15, 1923

The Monarch Dry Cleaning delivery truck ran away down Fair Avenue hill last evening and crashed into the Deam-Murray Garage at the foot of the hill. W.W. Masteller, the driver, had stopped in front of the Ray Anderson home to make a delivery. Although he set the brakes, in some manner the car was started and rolled down the hill, crashing through the garage window. The car was extensively damaged.

——-

Tony Bocke entertained the office force of The Wagner Manufacturing Company to an informal party at his home on Chestnut Avenue last evening. A musical program, followed by interesting “500” games, were the pleasures.

75 years

April 15, 1948

Wrecker crews worked today to pull a huge milk tanker out of a ditch, a mile north of Houston on Route 66. The tractor-trailer, filled with hundreds of gallons of milk, overturned on its top late yesterday, but none of the cargo spilled out.

——-

Joseph M. Bowen was installed as exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks last night, with the formal ceremony performed by Judge Robert Eshman, past exalted ruler. Other officers installed include Warren Lott, leading knight; Doyle Holloway, loyal knight; Louis Schmidt, lecturing knight; William Brandt, tiler; Paul Wick, secretary; Fred Dickas, treasurer.

50 years

April 15, 1973

Shelby County Commissioners this morning passed a “best efforts resolution” to allow Absopure Water Co., Inc., Detroit, to build a new plant on Ohio 65, one and one-quarter miles north of Jackson Center. The new plant will house Plastipak Packaging, which currently shares facilities on Washington Street, Jackson Center, with Corrupak Packaging.

——-

Robert H. Wiley, who retired April 1 after nearly 30 years’ service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was honored last night at a dinner and dance at the Holiday Inn, Sidney. Wiley resides with his wife, Dorothy, on Miami River Road. He now intends to devote full time to his farm.

25 years

April 15, 1998

Heather Beuhler, a senior at Anna High School, has been selected as the Sidney Kiwanis Teen of the Month for April. Buehler ranks first in her class with a 4.0 grade-point average. She is a National Merit finalist.

——-

The Sidney Women’s Bowling Association held its annual tournament recently. The Kennedy’s Garage team took top honors, with team members including Annette Woodruff, Cindy Knoop, Deb Kennedy, Rose Billing and Deedee Herbert. Doubles champions were Linda Ailes and Gail Rose while the singles champ was Angie Anderson

