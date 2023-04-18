CELINA — The Grand Lake Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of James W. Huckemeyer, will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Celina. This is the final concert of the 2022-23 season.

Grand Lake Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit organization composed of 40 musicians of all ages from the greater Grand Lake region. All members participate without compensation and participating just because they enjoy playing.

At the spring concert, the orchestra will be playing a tribute to the late songwriter Burt Bacharach, with a medley of some of his most well known pieces. Burt Freeman Bacharach (May 12, 1028-Feb. 8, 2023) was an American composer, songwriter, record producer and pianist who is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of 20th-century popular music. He composed hundreds of songs for various performing groups, movies, musicals and individual performers with the help of lyricists such as Ha; David, Elvis Costello, Christopher Cross. Carole Bayer Sager and many other lyricists.

The Grand Lake Orchestra Brass Ensemble will be performing the third and fourth movements of the Second Suite in Eb by Gustav Holst after having played the first two movements at the winter concert.

The last part of the concert will be an eclectic variety of patriotic works by various composers and arrangers.

The concert is open to the public with no admission charges. Tax deductible donations will be accepted. All donations to the orchestra are used for music and other direct orchestra expenses.