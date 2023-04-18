Annual Senior Center Card Party set for April 26

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting its Annual Spring Card Party Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., doors open at 12:30 p.m. This event is open to the public to anyone age 50 or better.

Admission is $7 per person and includes light lunch refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.

Part of the fundraiser is a huge raffle with over 50 prizes. These prizes include but are not limited to: cash, corn hole game, luggage, necklace from Allison’s Custom Jewelry, gift cards from various stores and restaurants and much more. Tickets for this are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets. They are available at the Senior Center front desk.

There will be card games of every kind including: bid euchre, bridge, turn up euchre, hand and foot and pinochle just to name a few. The cards will be provided.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. If you have any questions, contact the Center at 937-492-5266