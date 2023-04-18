125 years

April 18, 1898

An order has been issued for the entire regular army of the United States to assemble on the coast at once, mostly along the coast of Florida.

——-

The third basketball game between the high schools girls of Springfield and Sidney was played in the armory last night. It resulted in a victory for the Sidney girls by a score of 3 to 0. This gives the Sidney girls the best of the series, winning two of the games played and playing a tie in the other.

——-

A.A. Gerlach, manager of the Wagner House, has secured the services of a French cook, formerly employed at the St. Nicholas Hotel in Cincinnati, whose ability in the culinary department has been tried by the guests at the Wagner and found to be first class.

100 years

April 18, 1923

The Majestic Theatre Company has purchased the Mall theatre building and equipment on North Main Avenue from Stanley Bryan. Mr. Bryan had owned the building for some time and recently purchased the theatre equipment. The equipment will be sold off and the building remodeled for use for commercial purposes.

——-

Following the sale and the free distribution of the “Fiery Cross” the Ku Klux Klan paper published at Indianapolis, in Sidney and at Anna on Monday afternoon and evening, a large cross was burned at Anna last night. The cross had been erected along the railroad about a square north of the depot. The burning of the cross was the first in Shelby County, although there have been several burned in recent weeks in Miami County.

75 years

April 18, 1948

Acceptance of the resignation of Kenneth Purnell as chief of the Sidney Fire Department was announced today. Donald Kies was named to fill the vacancy created by Waggoner’s resignation.

——-

Miss Pearl Summer arrived in Sidney yesterday to take up her duties as the new Shelby County home demonstration agent. Miss Summer will also have charge of the 4-H program in the county and plans to start these activities with a meeting of all 4-H club advisers Monday evening in the assembly room of the courthouse.

50 years

April 18, 1973

Residents of Shelby County and surrounding areas will soon have available to them a new full service health spa – operated by New Life Health Spas, Inc., and located on Michigan Street, at the Southeast corner of Ohio 47 and Interstate 75 interchange, it was announced by company principals. Construction is underway, and it is estimated construction time will be four months to completion.

——-

PIQUA – Thoma Jewelry Store opened its doors at 113 W. Ash St. today. The retail business will be resumed until more permanent plans are made. The 135-year-old business, which burned out a week ago Saturday, has been stocked with new merchandise and has resumed its watch and jewelry repair.

25 years

April 18, 1998

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Cigarette makers plan to use a federal judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by labor union health funds to fight at least 40 similar suits nationwide. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Ryskamp dismissed the suit brought by the unions that accused the tobacco industry of fraud and racketeering, saying the tobacco industry has become a political “whipping boy.”

——-

NEWPORT – Respond to the needs and wishes of fans and they will come in droves. This philosophy has led Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst to expand Country Concert ‘98 at Hickory Hill Lakes from three to four days. The Barhorsts will roll out the red carpet for entertainers and fans alike July 9 through 12. Deana Carter, Clint Black, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Collin Raye and Neal McCoy certainly fit the bill this year when it comes to popular singers. Add legends like Don Williams, Lorrie Morgan and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

