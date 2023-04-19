Community calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

• Grand Lake Health System is hosting a Childbirth (Lamaze) Education Class from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Lake Main Office Building, 200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys. Call the Birthing Center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419 to sign up.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, they also provides computer access to online resources.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

• Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA — North, 7590 State Route 703, Celina, is hosting Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.