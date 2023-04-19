Help sought for finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating missing child Miricale Parks.

Miricale was last seen in Columbus, Georgia, on Aug. 1, 2022. It has been more than eight months since the 16-year-old went missing, and authorities now believe that she may be in or around the Dayton, Ohio, area.

When she was last seen she was 5-foot 4-9inches and weighed 150 pounds. Miricale has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Miricale or her disappearance contact NCMEC at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or the Columbus Police Department (Georgia) at 706-225-3205.