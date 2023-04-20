Sports Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney tennis beats Fairborn 3-2 By Staff Reports - April 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sidney’s Brady Hagan plays Fairborn’s Tristan Gulley in a number two singles game during a Miami Valley League on Wednesday in Sidney. Hagan won 7-5, 6-3. The Yellow Jackets won the match 3-2. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Baseball Oakwood 13, Sidney 5 Lehman Catholic 10, Mississinawa Valley 0 Boys tennis Sidney 3, Fairborn 2 Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings