Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney tennis beats Fairborn 3-2

Sidney’s Brady Hagan plays Fairborn’s Tristan Gulley in a number two singles game during a Miami Valley League on Wednesday in Sidney. Hagan won 7-5, 6-3. The Yellow Jackets won the match 3-2.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Baseball

Oakwood 13, Sidney 5

Lehman Catholic 10, Mississinawa Valley 0

Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Fairborn 2

Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0

