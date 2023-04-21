On the agendas

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Board of Directors

BELLEFONTAINE — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Monday, April 24, 202, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District Policy Committee

BELLEFONTAINE — The Policy Committee of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have a meeting on Monday, April 24, beginning at noon. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Citizens Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney is scheduled for Monday April 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2, Sidney.

The focus of this meeting will be to adopt a proposed revision to the CIC code of regulations.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 24, at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 28, at 2 p.m. in room 059 at the Piqua campus.

The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular public board meeting for April has changed to Thursday, April 27. The meeting location has changed. The meeting will be held at 2190 Miami Conservancy Road, Sidney, at 6:30 p.m.