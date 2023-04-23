Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:06 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

SATURDAY

-3:23 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

-2:17 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

-12:04 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

FRIDAY

-4:59 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Stuck Road.

-3:23 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of County Road 25A and Kirkwood Road.

-10:10 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:35 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Police responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-3:23 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of East State Street.

FRIDAY

-6:48 p.m.: threats. Botkins Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Meadow Drive.

-2:18 p.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 900 block of West Pike Street.

Crashes

Keegan Robert Thorpe, 17, of Botkins, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 21 at 2:59 p.m.

Heather R. York, 49, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and Thorpe was behind her. York slowed for traffic and Thorpe rear-ended her.

• Gavin D. Nichols, 35, of Botkins, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 19 at 4:08 p.m.

Jonathon Matthew Raudenbush, 27, of Troy, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and Nichols was behind him. Raudenbush slowed for traffic and Nichols couldn’t stop, rear-ending him. Raudenbush had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by EMS personnel.

• Paul Matthew Lobenstein, 40, of Pontiac, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 14 at 2:47 a.m.

Lobenstein was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, barrier wall and bridge pillar. Lobenstein’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-6:47 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-6:04 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-9:49 a.m. to 5:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:49 to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell