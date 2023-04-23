Rotary club plants pollinator educational site

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club, a member of Rotary District 6,600, is taking action to protect pollinators and promote environmental sustainability through their participation in Operation Pollination, a global initiative of Rotary International’s seventh area of focus. In collaboration with local partners, the club recently planted a pollinator educational site to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and their role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

Pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and other insects, play a critical role in the reproduction of plants and the production of many crops that contribute to our global food supply. However, pollinators are facing multiple challenges, including habitat loss, pesticide exposure and climate change, which are threatening their populations worldwide.

The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s 1.2-acre pollinator educational site on County Road 66A (located between New Bremen and St. Marys), will serve as a demonstration plot to educate the community about the importance of pollinators and their role in environmental sustainability. The project was carried out in collaboration with local experts and organizations, who provided valuable guidance and support. A special thank you to Crown Equipment Corporation for support in the planting of the site.

“We are thrilled to participate in Operation Pollination and create a pollinator educational site in our community,” said Tim Eiting, president of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club. “By raising awareness and taking action to protect pollinators, we are contributing to the sustainability of our environment and supporting our local ecosystem.”

Pollinator plots, like the one planted by the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club, provide essential habitats and food sources for pollinators, helping to counteract the loss of natural habitats due to urbanization and agricultural intensification. These plots are designed with native Ohio plants that provide nectar, pollen and shelter for pollinators throughout their life cycles.

The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association, a local organization dedicated to promoting beekeeping and supporting healthy bee populations, has been actively involved in the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s pollinator educational site project. The collaboration between the Rotary Club and the beekeepers association highlights the importance of community partnerships in protecting pollinators and promoting environmental sustainability.

“Pollinators are crucial for our food system and the health of our environment,” said Mike Noble, Rotary District 6,600 Environmental Sustainability chair. “Through Operation Pollination, Rotary District 6,600 is committed to supporting local initiatives, such as the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s pollinator educational site, and partnering with public and private organizations to protect and promote pollinators in our region.”

The New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s pollinator educational site will serve as an educational resource for the community. In the near future, the site will provide an opportunity for hands-on learning and engagement, including educational programs and workshops organized by the Rotary Club and its partners. In recognition of Earth Day on April 22, the club hopes to further highlight the importance of pollinators in environmental sustainability.

On this upcoming Earth Day, the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club invites the community to reach out to learn about the importance of pollinators and join them in their efforts to protect and promote pollinators for a sustainable future.

For more information about the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club and its pollinator educational site, please visit the club online at nbnkrotary.org and on Facebook @NewBremenNewKnoxvilleRotaryClub