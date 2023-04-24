Blessing of the Wheels to be held April 29

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The first Blessing of the Wheels event – organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Sidney Alive – will be held on Saturday, April 29, starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the court square in downtown Sidney.

As part of the day’s events, a car show will be held, and car and motorcycle owners who want to participate should arrive between 9 and 10 with the blessing starting at 10. The first 50 motorcycles and 50 cars that arrive will receive a dash plaque to display.

The band Limited Time – consisting of members Scott Roddy, Jim Schilling, Nick Arling and Tom Arling and playing rock music from the 50s to the 80s – will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar and Duncan’s Kettle Corn will also be in attendance, and the event organizers encourage attendees to visit the downtown establishments.

An Ohio Vietnam Memorial Wall will also be on display and Rolling Thunder, Inc. (Ohio Chapter 10), an organization with a goal of publicizing the prisoner of war-missing in action (POW-MIA) issue, will be on hand.

“We are hoping this is something we can continue to bring to the community. With nicer weather starting we want to bring awareness to motorcycles and to the classic cars, just as a reminder to watch out for others on the roadways,” said Tia Toner of the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The event will be weather dependent, so check the Blessing of the Wheels Facebook page for the latest updates.