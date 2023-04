Monet Knupp, of Sidney, waits to put raffle tickets down for different raffle items at the Power of the Purse Champagne Luncheon and Fashion Show. Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results, (POWER) is a Shelby County United Way women’s initiative group. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, April 22. Proceeds from the event benefit children and families in Shelby County.

