Gateway Arts announces Presents season

SIDNEY — For 35 years, Gateway Arts Council is proud to be able to bring professional entertainment to the Northern Miami Valley. With hits from The Guess Who to county western singer Nathan Osmond, this season’s Presents Series brings you the best in arts and entertainment. Great songs, dynamic groups, family fun, and moving performances-all are part of the series.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with all the new shows we will be offering this next season. Gateway strives to bring the best entertainment to our region and this year is no exception. Our success has been through the support of our sponsors, patrons, and donors. Because of their strong support, we can bring such wonderful entertainment to our area,” said Ellen Keyes, Gateway’s executive director.

The Guess Who will perform Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at the Sidney High School auditorium, at 7 p.m. Tickets ar $46 and for AAA members $45.

The Guess Who is a legendary Canadian band that enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s with an impressive catalog of songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes” and “No Time.” During its career, the band has released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, two of which went to No. 1 in the United States. The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, “American Woman,” which hit No. 1 in Canada and No. 9 in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top 10 in Canada. Their fan base spans multiple generations. Very few bands have survived numerous member changes — let alone having smash hits with each lineup — but The Guess Who’s motto is “the music is the message”.

The most recent and up-to-date version of the band has mastered a wildly entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations while managing to take the whole experience to a new level. Their most recent musical offering is stunningly sophisticated, searingly emotional, and musically eclectic, while remaining eminently singalong-able. Their live show is a celebration of life, being alive, and thriving in these uncertain times. The Guess Who never leaves anything less than their hearts on the stage at the end of every performance.

Brass Transit will perform Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the Sidney High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 and for AAA members $35.

What happens when eight in-demand musicians and singers gather together out of a common love for one of the most successful pop/rock groups of all time? The answer is Brass Transit – a dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, and the world’s foremost Chicago tribute show! Brass Transit was formed in 2008, its accomplished, award-winning roster intent on paying tribute to the decades-long, multiplatinum songbook of Chicago.

Since 2008, Brass Transit has toured North America steadily, dazzling audiences with flawless performances and spectacular attention to detail. Hits like “Saturday In the Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “You’re the Inspiration” have left crowds in awe, inspiring multiple standing ovations and comments like: “Spine-Tingling!” “Brought me back to my youth!” and “Perfect in every detail!” Brass Transit goes far beyond just replicating the songs; they embody the music. They recently produced their first (self-titled) album, taking songs by other top rock artists from the seventies and recording them with horns in the Chicago style. A result is a fresh approach to some of the greatest hits of the era. They also recently scored their show for a full symphony orchestra with original arrangements that are truly spellbinding.

The 3 Redneck Tenors will perform Feb. 25, 2024, at the Sidney High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31 and for AAA members $30.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” – their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like the Blue-Collar Comedy Tour goes to Carnegie Hall – down home laughs with big city music! It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Grace Lord, The 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have been thrilling audiences since 2006.

Join the three singing cousins as they stamped their way through Broadway’s greatest hits! You’ll hear them belt out their versions of tunes from such favorite shows as “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific” “Annie,” “Les Misérables,” “Oklahoma” and many others. Whether you love food on a stick or a salad from the Waldorf, the show has something for everyone. Get ready for one side-splitting ride as they go on an excursion only The 3 Redneck Tenors could have had… delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs, ranging from Country to Broadway to Classical and everything in between,

Nathan Osmond will perform Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Sidney High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 with AAA members$45.

Nathan Osmond is No. 2 of eight sons born to Alan and Suzanne Osmond. His father, Alan, was the leader of the original Osmond Brothers comprised of Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay. With a rich musical heritage and being practically born with music coursing through his veins, it is no small wonder that Nathan has become the success that he is today, particularly on the country music scene. American television and radio host, Larry King, has said about Nathan Osmond, “Nathan Osmond is a wonderful new talent whose musical genes shine brightly through.”

Four of his singles – “Sweet,” “The Tailgate Song,” “There’s A Whole Lot About a Woman,” and “Stars and Stripes” which he co-wrote all hit No. 1 on several Country charts for up to four weeks in a row. His music videos are featured on CMT and GAC, as well as, national television shows, and he has had the honor of sharing the stage with such big name stars as Chris Young, Carrie Underwood, Clay Walker, Lonestar and Martina McBride, to name but a few.

He also has several impressive accolades to his credit including a nomination for “Male Vocalist of the Year,” “New Artist of the Year” and “Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year” by the New Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Season tickets are $135 for four shows — The Guess Who, Brass Transit, Three Redneck Tenors and Nathan Osmond.

Season tickets ar $115 for three shows — The Guess Who, Three Redneck Tenors and Nathan Osmond.

Tickets go on sale to current season ticket holders in mid-May and to the public on June 10, 2023.

For more information on any of these programs, call the Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.