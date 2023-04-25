125 years

April 25, 1898

The well of Henry Lagemann, near Kettlersville, which was drilled in by the New Knoxville company is a boomer and may be considered the best well in Shelby County. It is keeping up a hundred-barrel gait. The Sun Oil Co. is drilling a well on the Henry Baumbauer farm.

——-

Commencement exercises at the Port Jefferson school were held last night. There were four graduates in the class. Luie Marrs, Raleigh R. Parcher, Tunis J. Emley, and Maude A. Winget.

100 years

April 25, 1923

Mayor Trout has refused to issue a license to the Golden Brothers four-ring wild animal circus, billed for an exhibition in this city on May 15.

——-

The United States Civil Service Commission has issued a call for a competitive examination for the appointment of postmaster of the Sidney post office. The examination will be held on May 22. The term of Postmaster Val Lee will expire within the next few months. Harry Oldham and Fred J. Russell are the leading candidates for the appointment.

——-

The rum armada that harries the Atlantic seaboard won a bloodless victory with the treasury’s statement the ships will not be molested until Congress meets again.

75 years

April 25, 1948

Moving to complete its organization, the seven-member Recreation commission, appointed by Mayor Waldo Patton, last evening named Wayne Bertsch as chairman, with “Zack” Crusey as secretary and treasurer. Other members of the commission are Arnold Henke, Walter McElroy, Wilson Stockstill, Arthur Killian, and James Zimmerman.

——-

The state supreme court today upheld an injunction order preventing the abolishment of the East-Salem school district and transfer of that territory to the Perry and Jackson Center districts. The injunction had been denied in the Shelby County common pleas court, but the judgement was reversed by the court of appeals, and the action by the Supreme Court upholds the reversal.

50 years

April 25, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – The congregation of United Methodist Church hopes to build a new church, it was reported this week. Dr. Harold Dutt, district supervisor of the Dayton north district of the United Methodist Church, which approved building plans of the new church, said total cost of the structure had been set at $150,000.

——-

David H. Schroeder, a Sidney High School senior, who has written music for the Dayton Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. He plans to major in music at Oberlin College in the fall.

25 years

April 25, 1998

The new varsity cheerleaders for Fort Loramie High School have been chosen for the 1998-99 school year. They are junior and team captain Kara Schafer, junior Holly Buschur, junior and team mascot Kate Monnin, freshman Katie Hoying, sophomore Michelle Geise and freshman Mikaela Vondenhuevel.

——-

“Paradise Island” is the theme for the 1998 Sidney High School prom which will be held Saturday from 8:30 p.m. until midnight at Shelby Oaks. The candidates for the 1998 prom queen are Melanie Ahrens, Michelle Fultz, Shyla Laudick, Amber Pence, Julie Hughes, Tizzie Kramer, and Mandi Wheeler. Candidates for prom king are Jeff Barr, Travis Hoewischer, Jason A. Cavinder, Cory Inman, Ryan Moran, Jonothon P. Spradling and Matt Schemmel.

——-

The theme for the Houston High School prom on Saturday is “Carried Away.” To highlight the event a 6-foot hot-air balloon will be featured in the center of the gym during the dance. The candidates for queen of the prom are seniors Kiley Burks, Amanda Slagle, and Leila Akar. The candidates for prom king are Kyle Borchers, Luke Snider and Kevin Graham.

