Versailles Poultry Days Miss Chick registration now open

VERSAILLES — Registration for the upcoming Versailles Poultry Days Miss Chick pageant is open, and winners could receive up to $1,000 and a title for life.

This contest is sponsored by Greenville National Bank and Versailles Poultry Days. The preliminaries are Friday, June 9, at noon and finals will be held on the festival grounds located at 459 S. Center St., Versailles on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium. This contest is open to females 16 years old by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years old. Limited to high school underclassmen and 2023 graduates. Contestants must reside in Darke County or a contiguous county (Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne). Register online at VersaillesPoultryDays.com, it only takes minutes.

After 72 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at local festivals. The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project, or conducts events like Confident Chicks; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, a crown and $1,000. The first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400, and the second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $200.

Applicants require a business or club sponsor. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 28. Email [email protected] with any questions.

Contestants will be judged on: appearance – 25 percent; community involvement – 25 percent; poise, ability to speak and platform presence – 25 percent; and a personal interview – 25 percent.

For online registration and festival information, visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com and like their Facebook page, Miss Chick – Versailles Poultry Days. The 72nd annual Versailles Poultry Days festival will be held June 9-11.