Donate blood, enter to win tickets to see Taylor Swift

DAYTON — Blood donors can win tickets to see Taylor Swift live when they ​register to donate during the month of May in the “You’ve Got Good Blood” Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate May 1-31 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the CBC Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel.

May brings new challenges to maintaining the blood supply because of the end of the school year, the Memorial Day holiday, and the beginning of the summer travel season.

Save some of your vacation time for helping save lives by keeping your appointment to donate or rescheduling soon as possible.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.