LSO announces 2023-24 season

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce its 2023-24 season. The season features high-profile guest artists and conductors, new music, original commissions and favorite repertoire classics.

“The 23/24 season will be one of the LSO’s most exciting seasons to date, featuring two Grammy Award-Winning guest artists (violinist Charles Yang and conductor Michael Repper), with such enduring masterworks as Beethoven’s Ninth, Schubert’s Erlkönig and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth, living composers such as Missy Mazzoli, Valerie Coleman and Evan Williams (from whom we’ve commissioned a world premiere), lesser-known masterworks from Clara Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Antonin Dvorak and fun for the whole family with our energetic and exciting ‘Superheroes and Supervillains’ program,” explains Music Director Andrew Crust. “We open the season with a concert of classic Hollywood themes from films such as Casablanca, Psycho, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Godfather, welcome Steve Lippia to the stage to perform the music of Frank Sinatra on New Year’s Eve, and of course, ring in the holidays with a joyful, thoughtful and entertaining Bells Brass and Bows featuring a piano soloist and our beloved Lima Symphony Chorus. We’ve got something for absolutely everyone this season––bring a friend, you’re not going to want to miss it!”

As Maestro Crust enters his fourth season with the LSO, the orchestra has continued to explore new and diverse repertoire, composers and performers — inviting audiences to experience the rich offerings of the classical music field. The upcoming season continues this mission, bringing the highest quality and variety of Classical music to our community and enriching Lima’s cultural and artistic offerings.

Season subscriptions are currently on sale, and ticket sales for individual concerts will go on sale on Aug. 1.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, LSO presents “Korngold and the Hollywood Sound,” featuring Charles Yang on violin.

Journey to the Golden Era of Hollywood with the Lima Symphony Orchestra and crossover superstar Grammy-winning violinist Charles Yang. Experience the sounds that made the classics: the lush romanticism of Casablanca, the spine-tingling strings of Psycho, the haunting nostalgia of The Godfather, and the lyrical virtuosity of Korngold’s Violin Concerto.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, LSO presents “Musically Speaking.”

Experience the Lima Symphony in a whole new way as Crust leads the orchestra in an innovative concert of music discovery. Through images and sound bites, learn about 19th-century master Tchaikovsky, whose concert and theatrical music remain popular to this day. Uncover the secrets, tragedy, and triumphs of the man and his work before listening to a complete performance of Tchaikovsky’s enigmatic fifth symphony.

Then, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, LSO features “Bells, Brass and Bows” with Michael Repper, conductor, and the Lima Symphony Chorus. Celebrate the season with Lima’s favorite holiday tradition: Bells, Brass & Bows. Featuring the Lima Symphony Chorus, guest conductor Repper leads a joyful program of Christmas sing-a-longs, sacred carols, and popular sounds of the season.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, LSO celebrates the New Year with “The Music of Sinatra,” featuring Antoine T. Clark, conductor, and Steve Lippia, vocals.

Ring in the New Year with the iconic sounds of the “Chairman of the Board” – Frank Sinatra. Grammy-nominated vocalist Steve Lippia and the Lima Symphony Orchestra bring the smooth style of ‘Ol Blue Eyes to the stage for an evening of your favorite American Songbook standards!

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan.21, 2024, LSO presents “Music by Candlelight.”

Experience Classical music as it was meant to be heard as the Lima Symphony invokes tradition and warmth in its annual presentation of “Music by Candlelight.” Taking place in beautiful and historic local venues, the lush and graceful sounds of Brahms and Dvořák invite listeners to connect with music in intimate and transformative ways.

Then, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, LSO presents “Superheroes and Supervillains.”

Connect to your inner superhero as we traverse the musical landscape of “Superheroes and Supervillains.” Music Director Andrew Crust leads the orchestra on a daring adventure where the Avengers take on Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil faces off against Spiderman, and baby Yoda softens the hearts of even the most treacherous characters. Who will win the day?

Next, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, LSO performs “Joyful, Joyful,” with the Lima Symphony Chorus, featuring Summer Aebker, solo soprano; Kira McGirr, solo mezzo soprano; Benjamin Bunsold, solo tenor; and Sam Dhobhany, solo bass-baritone.

Music Director Andrew Crust conducts the orchestra and chorus in a powerhouse of 19th-century symphonic choral works. The first half of the program explores the darker side of imagination, from Schubert’s haunting Erlkönig to Brahms’ funeral song Nänie, which laments the inevitability of death. The program concludes with Beethoven’s iconic 9th Symphony featuring the triumphant Ode to Joy, encapsulating all that is worth living for.

To end the 2023-2024 season, LSO presents, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, “Fauré and Dvořák,” featuring the Tower Duo with Erin Torres, solo flute and Michael Rene Torres, solo saxophone.

The Lima Symphony’s season finale features one of our own as principal flutist Erin Torres and duo partner saxophonist Michael Torres bring a world premiere by award-winning composer Evan Williams to our stage. Bookending our duo are two of Classical Music’s most endearing works, Fauré’s delicately wistful Pavane and Dvořák’s tragic Symphony no. 7.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of our community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Candlelight concerts, and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.