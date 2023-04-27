Wildflower walk planned

ST. MARYS — Heritage Trails Park District and the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee invite all to explore the Dr. Elizabeth Yahl Kuffner Nature Preserve for a Native Wildflower Hike on Saturday, May 6, at 10 .am. The Nature Preserve is located at 14840 County Road 66A, St. Marys. The event is free and open to the public.

This diverse 15.8 acre woodlot contains numerous species of Ohio’s native wildflowers, including the official State Wildflower of Ohio, the Large-flowered Trillium. The May 6 event will include a brief introduction to local native plants, as described by C.W. Williamson in his 1905 History of Auglaize County. Park commissioners and Mary Jo Stillwell will provide the guided tour. Interpretive signage is also located along the trail to help in plant identification.

More the Dr. Elizabeth Yahl Kuffner Nature Preserve and Hike Protocol:

The hiking paths at Kuffner Preserve are situated on a flat, level terrain, suitable for all to use. Be sure to wear proper footwear, as the trails do get muddy in the spring!

Participants are being asked to:

-Stay on the trail. Doing so protects precious habitat

-Take nothing, leave nothing. Please carry in and carry out all trash, and do not pick the wildflowers.

Participants are invited to share their photos and wildflower hike experience on Facebook @HeritageTrailsParkDistrict or [email protected]