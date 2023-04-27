Workers’ comp MCO open enrollment begins May 1

COLUMBUS – The open enrollment period for Ohio employers to select a managed care organization (MCO) to oversee medical management for workers injured on the job begins Monday, May 1, and continues through Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) offers open enrollment every two years for employers to select from a network of 10 MCOs that manage claim filings and medical care that injured workers need to recover and return to work.

“This is an important time for employers to choose an MCO that best fits their organization,” said BWC Administrator/CEO John Logue. “This decision is crucial to minimizing the effect of an injury on both the employer and worker.”

No action is required of employers satisfied with their current MCO. Those considering a change can find details in our MCO Selection Guide. BWC’s website also includes our MCO Report Card, an objective source of information that summarizes each MCO’s performance in several categories, including timeliness of service, accuracy in processing medical payments, and employer satisfaction survey results.

For the enrollment form, visit https://www.bwc.ohio.gov/employer/forms/MCOSelection/default.asp.

MCO changes will be effective June 26, 2023.