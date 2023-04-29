DNA testing and what you can learn

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting Kelli Bergheimer — writer, teacher, editor and international genealogical speaker — to discuss DNA testing and how it can help individuals learn about ethnicity and matches.

Bergheimer is speaking at the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s May 9 meeting. The meeting is being held at 7 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Bergheimer’s presentation is to help attendees discover all of the possible information they could learn from something such as Ancestry DNA.

Bergheimer holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology, a Master’s in Education: Curriculum and Instruction and a Master’s in Business Management. She is currently the director of Curriculum and Assessments for Blue Kayak and works as a DNA researcher and report editor for Legacy Tree Genealogists and is a contributor for Your DNA Guide. Bergheimer also runs a small business, Mess on the Desk, a genealogical organization company. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Genealogical Speaker’s Guild.