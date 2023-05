Big Four CrossFit located at 102 Wall St, Port Jefferson, hosted the annual Travis Manion Workout of the Day on Sunday, April 30. Participants performed stretching exercises before going for a run. Participants also purchased Travis Manion Foundation T-Shirts as part of the fundraiser. The foundation was started to develop events to empower veterans and families of fallen soldiers. The event was organized by Big Four CrossFit Co-Owner Tom Martin of Sidney.

