Milligans attend Fly-In in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC — Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan and Edison State Trustee Tom Milligan attended the Dayton Development Coalition’s annual Fly-In in the nation’s capital which took place April 17-19.

While there they heard from experts on topics of interest to the region highlighting defense and security issues related to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and foreign investment. In plenary session, the group heard from Sen. Sherrod Brown, Rep. Warren Davidson and Rep. Mike Turner. At an evening social event, attendees heard from newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance.

The Milligans also met with Congressman Mike Carey of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District and his staff – and with Brown’s staff. Mardie emphasized the importance of two Congressionally Directed Spending requests the city has made, both for infrastructure improvements critical to the City’s growth and development. Additionally, she talked with Congressional leaders about the upcoming SEMCORP expansion in the city of Sidney and the positive impact it will have for the region as the auto industry, including Honda of America, ramps up its investment in the EV space.

Tom emphasized Edison’s request for Congressionally Directed Spending support for a new respiratory therapy program, an important addition to the College’s allied health offerings for the region.