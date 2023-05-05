News An old fashioned ride By LUKE GRONNEBERG - May 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Emerson Watkins, of rural Sidney, ferries Sidney students to and fro at Tawawa Park during a fishing event held by the Shelby County Historical Society on Friday, May 5. Watkins pulled the students with his 1953 Farmall tractor. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Emerson Watkins, of rural Sidney, ferries Sidney students to and fro at Tawawa Park during a fishing event held by the Shelby County Historical Society on Friday, May 5. Watkins pulled the students with his 1953 Farmall tractor. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings