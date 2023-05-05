An old fashioned ride

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

Emerson Watkins, of rural Sidney, ferries Sidney students to and fro at Tawawa Park during a fishing event held by the Shelby County Historical Society on Friday, May 5. Watkins pulled the students with his 1953 Farmall tractor.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emerson Watkins, of rural Sidney, ferries Sidney students to and fro at Tawawa Park during a fishing event held by the Shelby County Historical Society on Friday, May 5. Watkins pulled the students with his 1953 Farmall tractor.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR