125 Years

May 5, 1898

A most interesting program will be given as the entertainment at the armory tomorrow evening, the proceeds of which will be donated to Company L. It will consist of a concert by the Klute band, a history of the company by Col. Eli Davis, a solo by Miss Jessie Wilson, a recitation by Miss Wilda Wilson, club swinging by Arthur Knauer, and selections by the Royal Mandolin club.

——-

Dr. D.R. Silver and Mr. M.F. Hussey went to Columbus this afternoon to attend the annual meeting of the Ohio State Medical Association. Dr. Silver will read a paper before the meeting.

——-

Specials from Hong Kong by way of London say the cable at Manila is still interrupted and no news has been received direct from Manila.

——-

The seventh annual convention of the Ohio Bill Posters Association will be held in this city next Tuesday and Wednesday.

100 Years

May 5, 1923

The Golden Brothers big circus, which is billed to appear in Sidney on May 15, will pitch their tents on East Poplar street. A license has been issued by Mayor Trout for the circus to make an exhibition in this city, following an investigation made by the mayor who found the circus one of the best on the road.

——-

An action has been filed in common pleas court by James Revelos against the Venus Chocolate Company, of Sidney, and others.

——-

H.P. Murray, of the Deam-Murray Sales Co., has taken over the entire business of the Willys Knights Sales Co. in this city. Mr. Deam, who has been associated with the city for a number of years will retire from that line of business, but has not definitely decided on his future plans.

75 Years

May 5, 1948

A bonus of approximately $170 will be paid to each teacher in the Sidney Public schools at the end of this school year, following action taken by the board of education at its meeting last evening. The board also decided that the salary for teachers next year will be based on the present salary schedule with an increment to exceed $300 per annum.

——-

The local softball picture assumed definite proportions today after eight teams backed up their intentions of participating in the 1948 city league by formally filing their entry at the deadline session last evening. Teams include: Harris Jewelers, Knights of Columbus, Kettlersville, Smith Electric, Anna, Liberty Folder, Sidney Dairy, and American Legion. The season will get underway next Monday.

50 Years

May 5, 1973

Mrs. Robert Wiley was elected president of Sidney’s American Association of University Women when the April 23 meeting was held. Other officers for the year will be Mrs. Robert Earl, first vice president; Miss Ruth Geer, second vice president; Mrs. Keith Mahan, secretary, secretary, and Mrs. David Thomas, treasurer.

——-

Samuel Schmiesing and Theodore Beckman, both of the Minster area received the State Future Farmers of America Degree at the 45th annual state convention last week. Schmiesing is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Schmiesing, and Beckman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Beckman.

25 Years

May 5, 1998

Sister Marge Eilerman, a former Fort Loramie resident who has served as a missionary, a pastoral associate and an elementary teacher, is headed to a federal penitentiary along with dozens of other protestors – many of them priests and fellow nuns.

Their crime is labeled as civil disobedience – resorting to such avenues as trespassing and vandalism to focus national attention on the U.S. Army School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Ga.

Supporters maintain the federally-funded program fosters human rights and democracy in Latin America. Critics tell a different story about the school, citing such illustrious graduates as Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega and alleged Salvadoran death squad organizer Roberto D’Aubuisson. They claim the curriculum condones torture, blackmail and assassination.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.