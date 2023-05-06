Mayfest Classic arrives

By
LUKE GRONNEBERG
-

WOU’s Brooklyn Lewis, left, of Sidney, and WSC’s Brynn Herbst chase down the ball. The teams competed in the annual Mayfest Classic at Tawawa Park on Saturday, May 6.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

