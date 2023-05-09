Grand jury hands up indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for domestic violence, grand theft, trespass, and forgery, among other charges, on Thursday, May 4.

Brett L. Taylor, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for punching and shoving his spouse, having previously been convicted of domestic violence and attempted domestic violence in Shelby County.

Darryl L. Harris, 61, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to register, a fifth degree felony, and one count of failure to provide change of address, a fourth degree felony, for failure to register his address and notify the Sheriff’s office of a change of address after being convicted for attempted gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery.

Todd R. Baker, 40, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for stealing a 2018 Ford Focus and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Mason K. Brown, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony, and assault, a first degree misdemeanor, for trespassing in a residence and for punching an adult male victim.

Paul W. Allen, 51, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly forging a fictitious check on the account of a former employer in the amount of $2,400.22, and attempting to deposit it.

Sarah M. Mays, 38, of Bradford, was indicted on three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony, for fraudulently using an EBT card of an adult male victim for her own personal use without authorization in an amount exceeding $1,000 but less than $7,000.

Monica L. Wilson, 52, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing cash and credit cards from an adult female victim.

Josh R. Roe, 35, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to appear at a final pretrial hearing after being released on his own recognizance.

Kayleigh J. Honeycutt, 33, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a sentencing hearing after being released to her own recognizance.

Zachary A. Williamson, 20, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor, for knowingly obtaining, possessing or using a substance containing cocaine, rolled up cash and a card used for abusing cocaine, and for possessing cocaine in his residence in a location that was accessible to a minor child under his care.

Adrienna M. Cook, 25, of Sidney, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor, for knowingly obtaining, possessing or using a substance containing cocaine, rolled up cash and a card used for abusing cocaine, and for possessing cocaine in her residence in a location that was accessible to a minor child under her care.

Spenser L. Anderson, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly obtaining, possessing, or using methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, and for having a baggie and pipe used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Melissa M. Tenney, 60, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft of drugs, a third degree felony, for stealing multiple Oxycodone pills from an adult female victim, after having previously been convicted on four counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs in Warren County.

James R. Goings, 44, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine exceeding the bulk amount of three grams, but less than five times the bulk amount, and for possessing a container and baggie used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Rachael R. Slife, 50, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and baggies.

Ashley N. Schmidt, 33, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, a schedule III drug, having previously been convicted of a drug offense.