125 Years

May 9, 1898

The Democratic convention to elect delegates to the state, judicial and congressional conventions met in the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. A large number of Democrats from all over the county were present. P.F. Sarver was made chairman and J.O. Amos, secretary. The convention adopted by a unanimous vote a resolution endorsement of Hon. George A. Marshall, of this city, for a second term in Congress.

——-

The Ohio Bill Posters Association will convene in this city tomorrow. The regular sessions will be held in the assembly room of the court house. An open meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow in the common pleas court room to which all citizens of Sidney are invited On Wednesday morning the visitors will be taken for a drive over the city.

——-

As a result of the disastrous fire in the village last week, the council at Botkins has agreed to add more cisterns for fire protection.

100 Years

May 9, 1923

The Venus Chocolate company, whose plant is located on North Main avenue in this city, has filed a petition in bankruptcy in the United States court. The bankruptcy action was brought about, according to Stanley Bryan, secretary and general manager, through the action of the Keystone Sugar Refining Co. filing suit in Federal court for $30,000 on shipments of two carloads of sugar during the war, the sugar order being cancelled by the local company. Liabilities of the company are placed at $201,000 and assets of $171,000.

——-

To raise money to obtain necessities for the school, the Jimtown Parent and Teachers Association will present t

auditorium on May 18. Members of the cast include; Clarence Stewart, Wilson Stockstill, Robert DeWeese, Flossie Baldwin, Mary Stewart, Walter Sproul, Katheryn Minniear, and Myrtle Eisenhut.

75 Years

May 9, 1948

Arrangements for the annual cleanup campaign which will give added emphasis to the beautify Sidney proposals have been completed, with the opening date set for May 15 and running through May 31. These arrangements were worked out at a meeting held in the office of Mayor Patton with representatives of the sponsoring organizations.

——-

The Sidney post office has been notified by the railway mail division of arrangements completed for setting up truck routes to handle the mail service in the event of the proposed rail strike Tuesday morning. Four trucks a day will operate out of Sidney, one in each of the four directions.

——-

Few people in Shelby County realize that the Korn Airport, south of Montra, is one of the oldest and may be the oldest airport in the state. It was there that flight pioneers Milt and Ed Korn flew their first “pusher” type monoplane in July 1911.

50 Years

May 9, 1973

RUSSIA – The senior class of Russia Local High school presented its class play Sunday night in the school auditorium. A three-act comedy, “The Legends of Arthur Banana Plant,” starred John Francis, John Naveau, Deb Cordonnier, Linda Magoto and Kathy Schulze.

——-

COLUMBUS – Ohioans voted themselves a state lottery in Tuesday’s statewide primary, and members of the General Assembly today were already making plans to set it up by November and spend the proceeds.

25 Years

May 9, 1998

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amid reports of looming antitrust action, Microsoft warned Wall Street today that any delay in the release of its upcoming Windows 98 software would carry “broad negative consequences” for the entire personnel computer industry.

In a letter to about 150 stock analysts, software companies and venture capitalists, Chief Financial Officer Greg Maffei said Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft was not sure whether the Justice Department or state attorneys general will try to interfere with the launch of Windows 98.

