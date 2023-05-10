BRECKSVILLE— This year, the Ohio lupus community comes together once again to create awareness and raise funds to fuel the mission and put an end to the cruel mystery that is lupus.

More than 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with lupus each year— over 60,000 in Ohio alone. There is no known cause or cure for this cruel, mysterious disease. Despite being a chronic illness with devastating effects, it does not get as much funding or public awareness as other illnesses.

Over half of Americans (63%) have never heard of or know little or nothing about lupus, underscoring the urgent need to raise awareness of the disease’s brutal impact on every part of a person’s life. Because many symptoms and effects of lupus are invisible, it can often leave those living with lupus feeling misunderstood and isolated.

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

You can make an impact this May for Lupus Awareness Month and help Make Lupus Visible. People with lupus, friends, family, and community members can participate by:

Sharing lupus facts about symptoms and their impact, whether it’s in one-on-one conversations or social media posts.

Hosting a fundraiser or starting a Facebook fundraiser and inviting friends and family to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live.

“This May, we urge everyone, family, friends, neighbors, and pets, to come together in the fight against lupus,” said Suzanne Tierney, president and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter. “And remember, in order to be no lupus, we must first all know it.”

The Greater Ohio Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America Inc. was founded in 1977 to fulfill the needs of the lupus community in Cleveland. Today, the chapter serves the entire state of Ohio. The Lupus Foundation of America is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus through programs of research, education, and advocacy. The LFA, GOC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity. For more information, please visit LupusGreaterOhio.org and follow them @LupusGreaterOH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.