Troy-Hayner announces Juneteenth celebrations

TROY — Juneteenth begins this year with opening celebrations at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. Festvites will continue Saturday, June 17, with a Juneteenth Walk that begins at 3 p.m. at Hobart (ITW) Food Equipment Group located at 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy. The walk will be led by the dynamic TRSS Drum Corps and will proceed to McKaig & Race Park where the Juneteenth festivities will be underway. All Juneteenth activities are free to the public.

Beginning on June 16, the Hayner will display a children’s art exhibit that explores the theme: “Celebrating Freedom.” 25 local elementary and secondary students have submited their interpretations of the theme. This exhibit will be installed in the Art Studio at Hayner until July 30.

In addition, the Paisha Thomas Quintet will be performing in the Courtyard at 6:30 p.m. Joining Thomas will be Dwight Bailey, bass; Bret Burleson, guitar; Nate Parker on drums and David Swank on keys. Thomas’ songs tell of her experiences as a black woman in Ohio and celebrate the long history of her family here in the Miami Valley region. She is a descendant of the Randolph Freed People who came to our area as free citizens in 1846 and setled in Troy, Piqua and the surrounding areas. She will be sharing her songs and her stories of local relevance and power.

The Juneteenth events continue Saturday at the McKaig & Race Park with a cookout, games and two concerts. Thomas will begin a solo concert at 4:45 p.m. and LYD (Live Your Dream) band will begin at 5:30 p.m. LYD is a five-piece band that features husband and wife team Yolanda and Lamar Drake. Their style is R&B influenced with some originals and some great pop favorites.

The Juneteenth events are results of the good work of the Juneteenth Commitee, I.D.E.A Troy and the Troy, Ohio Human Relations Council. Join the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Center, 301 W. Main St., in Troy. Learn more at www.TroyHayner.org/happenings or facebook.com/juneteenthtroy.