National Museum of the USAF celebrates 100th anniversary exhibit, plane talks

DAYTON – The National Museum of the USAF invites the public to celebrate its 100th Anniversary with a special Plane Talks in honor of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20, and the public opening of the museum’s 100th Anniversary exhibit: 100 Years of Heritage: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1923-2023 on Sunday, May 21.

Plane Talks will include more than a dozen aircraft subject matter experts, including veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators, and more who will speak about aircraft throughout the museum including the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor, J-3 Cub, B-58 Hustler, Minuteman and Peacekeeper Missiles, B-25 Mitchell and others.

100 Years of Heritage: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1923-2023 will be in the Cold War Art Gallery, located in the third building. The exhibit will display the history of the museum, which is older than the Air Force itself! Historical photographs, maps, rare artifacts and memorabilia represent changes the museum experienced through the last 100 years. The exhibit also features the staff, volunteers, and the Air Force Museum Foundation’s contributions to the museum’s development, maintenance and growth. Future expansion plans are also included in the exhibit, which will remain in place until May, 2024.

Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small Army Air Corps engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. The museum is home to countless one-of-a-kind objects. Our once small engine collection now includes more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, thousands of artifacts, and spans 19 indoor acres with additional outdoor Air and Memorial Parks that continue to grow every year.

