Powers earns NAR pricing strategy advisor certification

SIDNEY — Brandon Powers with Keller Williams Home Town Realty has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of Realtors offers the PSA certification to realtors as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.

“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide realtors with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, Executive Director of the Center for Specialized Realtor Education.

“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides realtors with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, realtors will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org.