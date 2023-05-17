SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections discussed the August Special Election, a grant fund application for a generator and the polling location for Precinct 35.

During the monthly Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday, May 16, the board discussed the August Special Election and the deadlines and voting times associated with the election. Election day will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, with a voter registration deadline of Monday, July 10, at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

For early voting, July 11 through July 28, registered voters can cast their ballots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the fourth week of early voting, July 31 through Aug. 4, voting times vary. On Monday, July 31, voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, voting is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is the deadline to submit absentee ballot applications. Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 4, voting is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 5, early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 6, voting is open from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections submitted an application for a grant through the EMA (Emergency Management Agency) to fund the purchase of a generator for the Board of Elections Office. The grant has a minimum of $25,000 but agreed that smaller county political offices will be considered for smaller amounts on a case by case basis. There is no indication of when the board will hear back regarding the grant.

Precinct 35’s polling location at the Lockington United Methodist Church, 2190 Miami Conservancy Road, Sidney, was sold by the Methodist Church Association in Troy to the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center. Director Pamela Kerrigan and Deputy Director Andrew Higgins visited with the new owners to discuss the future of the polling location. The owners extended the offer to allow the precinct’s polling location to remain in the building.

In other business:

• The redistricting in the third ward is completed and Higgins is working to send out precinct change notifications to the 614 registered voters in the new precinct.

• The Board of Elections has been invited to participate in the City Council Candidate Training on May 23.

• The county’s old E-poll books have been disposed of and destroyed by Ohio Recycling.