Out of the past

125 Years

May 19, 1898

Company L. and the Third Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, was to leave Camp Bushnell, at Columbus, for Tampa, Fla., at 2 o’clock this afternoon over the Big Four railroad to Cincinnati. From Cincinnati, they go over the Cincinnati Southern railroad. Thirty cars in two trains will carry the regiment.

——-

An informal meeting of city council was held yesterday afternoon and arrangements made to sell the property in East Sidney, formerly used by the water works, to F.W. Bacon for $125.

——-

A committee appointed by the board of health to examine the dairies in Sidney reported to the board at its meeting last night that all six dairies are in good condition. They also heard complaints from dairymen of unlicensed individuals selling milk in Sidney.

100 Years

May 19, 1923

The annual reunion and banquet of the Brotherhood Class of the M.E. Church was held in the church dining room last evening. Approximately 240 were in attendance, making this the largest attended meeting of men ever accommodated in the dining room.

——-

The annual commencement exercises of the Sidney High School for the Class of 1923 will be held the last week of this month, beginning May 27. The class is composed of 67 members. Dr. Vance, dean of men at the College of Wooster, will be the speaker for the baccalaureate.

75 Years

May 19, 1948

Earl Reish, Jr. and Loren Rowell have purchased the Merchant’s Delivery service and Sohio service station at West Court street and Walnut avenue from James Jones, it was announced today.

——-

Members of the Shelby County Ministerial Association at their regular meeting yesterday morning elected Rev. Jesse E. Bowser, of the Church of the Brethren, as president. Other officers named are: Rev. Frank Hamblen, Evangelical United Brethren church, vice president; Capt. Carl Roby, Salvation Army, secretary-treasurer.

——-

The annual Band and Orchestra tag day held Saturday resulted in donations totaling $580.42, according to Paul Fitzwater, high school band director. The money received from the tag day will be used to purchase new instruments, new uniforms and repair old instruments.

50 Years

May 19, 1973

ANNA – Tom Middleton has reluctantly relinquished his role as baseball coach at Anna High School because of an opportunity which he “couldn’t afford to turn down.” The one-time Sidney High School athlete indicated he regretted leaving Anna, but that he had accepted a position with Citizens’ Baughman Bank in Sidney.

——-

The Miami County Republican Committee will honor William M. McCulloch at an appreciation dinner May 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Staunton Grange Hall, Troy. McCulloch served as U.S. Congressman from the Ohio Fourth District from 1918 to 1972.

25 Years

May 19, 1998

Pamela Morton and Mary Ann Kinsella never expected awards as they were raising their children. The women considered dandelion bouquets, refrigerator art and plenty of hugs and kisses as fitting rewards for their efforts.

Today, they will stand with eight other women from throughout the Miami Valley to receive Outstanding Mother of the Year awards during a luncheon at the Dayton Country Club.

——-

WASHINGTON (AP) – The unemployment rate fell dramatically last month to 4.3 percent, the lowest since 1970. “This is as good as it gets for American workers,” one economist said.

But others worry it will be only a matter of time before the Federal Reserve feels compelled to raise interest rate to slow the booming economy, to avert inflation.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.