Fair Haven Shelby County Home resident Sylvia Lehmkuhl eats cotton candy for the first time in her life during the Fair Haven National Nursery Home Week Carnival on Friday, May 19. When asked what she thought of cotton candy Lehmkuhl said, “Put it this way. I wouldn’t buy it.” SCARF had an adoption event and people could play games during the carnival.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News