Out of the past

125 Years

May 20, 1898

A heavy hail storm passed over the territory about two miles north of Botkins yesterday afternoon. It did considerable damage to fruit trees and wheat between New Bremen, New Knoxville and Botkins. At New Knoxville, the hail stones were almost as large as hen eggs and cut holes in the roofs of many building there.

Two sections on the Big Four railroad, carrying the Third regiment, O.V.I. from Camp Bushnell to Tampa, Fla., passed through Dayton between 9:30 and 10:30 o’clock last night. The train had been expected through at 3 o’clock in the afternoon and the Dayton public schools were dismissed to give pupils an opportunity to say goodbye to their superintendent, Dr. White, who had recently been commissioned lieutenant

colonel. It is estimated that 20,000 persons were at the station when the trains passed through. This total included a large number of Sidney residents.

Dr. J.F. Barnes, veterinary surgeon and dentist, a graduate of the Detroit Veterinary College, has located at I. Hiner’s feed store.

100 Years

May 20, 1923

The Sidney Night, which will be broadcast from Columbus by local talent Monday evening, will be received by radio and transmitted through a high-powered amplifier on the third floor of the Van Cleave Furniture store from 6 to 8 p.m. The large horn will be placed in a window on the third floor so the program can be heard form all parts of the public square. George Quatman will have two experts operating the machine during the evening.

The first oil well, known as the No. 1 well, on the Ruese farm in Van Buren township, east of New Bremen, drilled by the Van Buren Oil Co., is showing a production of from 40 to 50 barrels a day. The company has about 1.200 acres of land leased in that territory and believe that prospects are very bright,

75 Years

May 20, 1948

Eighteen members of the senior class at Sidney High school were selected for membership in the National Honor Society when awards were announced at the recognition assembly this morning. They are: Pat Boller, Alice Colmar, Jack Enders, Pearl Ferguson, Julia Freytag, Doris Gross, Lee McClure, Sarah Middleton, Barbara Moehring, Anne Puckett, Corlyss Rike, Barbara Seving, Jeannie Sheely, Harold Stockstill, Annalee Vondenhuevel, Walter vonMeyer, Richard White, and Jeanette Whitman.

Carl E. Lehman was re-elected chairman of the Shelby county Democratic central and executive committees at the organization meeting of the two groups held at the Hotel Wagner last evening. Elected to serve with Lehman were Frank Ernst, vice chairman; Millar Jackson, secretary, and Foster Moon, treasurer.

50 Years

May 20, 1973

“I’d like to welcome all of you to our final meeting of this year,” said SHS Key Club advisor, Stephen Weadock, at the installation of officers, May 14.

Officers installed for the 1973-74 school year were Don Easton, president; Rudi Imondi, vice president; Jeff Fogt, secretary, and David Edler, treasurer.

A combined commencement and baccalaureate ceremony for 37 graduates of the Fairlawn Local High School senior class will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the school.

Valedictorian will be Kristi Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Morris of Pemberton. The salutatorian will be Carol Root, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Root of R.R. 3, Sidney

25 Years

May 20, 1998

Mike Puckett was named to fill an unexpired term on the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation. He replaced Scott Hinsch, who resigned because of business commitments.

Don Goettemoeller was appointed to file a five-year term vacancy.

The YMCA Board of Trustees approved the final phase of construction during its recent meeting. Work will begin June 1 on the women’s fitness center locker room.

Sidney High School’s social studies department chairman Dr. Bill Ross recently participated in several statewide conferences on the subject of social studies and history.

Ross was a member of panels which discussed “Preparing High School Students for College History” and “Freshman Shock: The Transition from High School to College History” at the annual Ohio Academy of History conference at Denison University.

Ross was also a presenter at the Ohio Council for the Social Studies Conference in Akron on the subject of “Editorial Cartoons: a Great Way to Teach Current Events.” He was assisted in his presentation by Sidney High School teachers Doug Barhorst and Phil Jones.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.