News Christian Academy graduation LUKE GRONNEBERG - May 21, 2023 0 Seniors Karli Hiler, left, and Kole McAlexander turn their tassels at the end of the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Christian Academy Schools Orchestra performs during the 2023 senior class graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Board President Andrew Rogers performs the invocation and welcome during the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Salutatorian Karli Hiler gives her address during the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Valedictorian Kole McAlexander speaks during the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Todd Miller gives the commencement address during the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Head of School Dick Dray, left, hands Kole McAlexander a diploma during the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Seniors Karli Hiler, left, and Kole McAlexander bow in prayer for the benediction at the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Seniors Karli Hiler, left, and Kole McAlexander toss their caps at the end of the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Seniors Karli Hiler, left, and Kole McAlexander enter as “Pomp and Circumstance” is played at the start of the 2023 Christian Academy Schools graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Christian Academy Schools Orchestra performs during the 2023 senior class graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21.