Man arrested for alleged kidnapping

Whitt

SIDNEY — Sidney Police arrested a man Wednesday on three different charges.

David Eugene Whitt, 47, of Sidney, has been charged with strangulation, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to documents in Sidney Municipal Court, between May 4-5 Whitt allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He allegedly did not allow the victim to leave his bedroom at his residence. It also alleges Whitt strangled the victim and caused visible injury. He also allegedly struck the victim in the face multiple times causing visible injury to her head.

The court ordered Whitt to have no contact with the victim of the alleged crime until the court permits contact. Any violation of the no contact order may result in a warrant for his arrest being issued and Whitt being held without bond until the next available court date.

He must stay at least 500 feet away from the alleged victim and the alleged victim’s residence and must undergo a mental health assessment prior to his release from jail; may retrieve his personal items in the presence of a law enforcement officer; and will report to pretrial services immediately upon his release from jail.

He was arraigned in Sidney Municipal Court May 18. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety plus costs.

His next court appearance is set for May 26 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

He is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.