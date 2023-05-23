Out of the past

125 Years

May 23, 1898

Following the usual custom, members of the graduating class of Sidney High school, accompanied by their instructors, attended divine services in a body last

evening. This year the services were held in the Presbyterian church and the baccalaureate sermon preached by Rev. J.A. Patterson, the new pastor.

——-

A meeting of baseball enthusiasts for the purpose of organizing a baseball club in this city was held last evening. The following names were enrolled as members of the club: Charles Elliott, Ed Searl, Harry Whitney, Harry Knauer, Tullie Potter, Will Downing, Charles Keating, Will Casey, Oliver Elliott, Samuel Searl, Gus Haller and Louis Kingseed.

——-

The Third and Fifth regiments, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, are now located at DeSota Park, about three miles from the city of Tampa, Fla. Reports indicate that all of the boys in the local company are in the best of health.

100 Years

May 23, 1923

The Republican city committee held another meeting at the office of the chairman of the executive committee, W.P. Collier, last evening to discuss the question of a suitable candidate for the Republican nomination for mayor to pit against Mayor Trout, who, it is believed will be renominated by the Democrats without opposition. Although most of the committee members were present for the meeting, it seems no one could be decided upon to make the race.

75 Years

May 23, 1948

Miss Doreen Young and Jack Enders were queen and king of the Sidney High school junior-senior prom last night. Miss Patricia Boller and Dick Brentlinger were named the regal attendants. Miss Lou Ann Blake was chairman of the committee. Serving with her were Joan Quellhorst, Tom Schlagetter, Dick Snyder, Roy Bulle and Tom Given.

——-

At Holy Angels High School, Miss Joline Rohler was elected by secret ballot of the male members of the junior class to reign as queen over the annual junior-senior prom of the school the evening of May 26.

50 Years

May 23, 1973

Hank Aaron didn’t disappoint the hometown fans Tuesday night because he hit his 12th homer of the season and the 685th of his career for the Braves. Aaron is now 29 homers short of Babe Ruth’s all-time career total of 714.

25 Years

May 23, 1998

New seating and a continental breakfast addition have enhanced the offerings of Lee’s Chinese Cuisine in Sidney.

David Kuo, owner of the oriental eatery at 113 S. Ohio Ave., has began to place tables covered by umbrellas in front of his restaurant during his breakfast and lunch time business, weather permitting. Seating has been made available for about 20 people along the sidewalk.

Taking the continental breakfast theme, Kuo said customers can sit outside or inside in the morning and have a variety of coffees, doughnuts, muffins, bagels, croissants, cappuccino and various juices.

——-

ANNA – Tim Zimpfer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Zimpfer of Anna, was recently named winner of the 1997 DeKalb Genetics Corp. award which is presented to the outstanding senior agricultural student demonstrating superior scholarship, leadership and agricultural experiences.

——-

Two members of the Sidney Police Department were named Police Officer and Dispatcher of the Year during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Detective Greggory Vondenhuevel and dispatcher Gregory Francis received this year’s honors.

