Diane Naseman, third from left, of New Bremen, talks about losing her son MSG Brian Naseman in Iraq during a dedication ceremony at Bremenfest Park diamond 3 in honor of MSG Brian Naseman who was killed in action in Iraq, on May 22, 2009. The dedication of ball diamond 3 was sponsored by the New Bremen Sons of the American Legion Squadron 241. Standing, left to right, are Brain Naseman’s sisters Lori Buroker, of New Bremen, Christy Eilerman, of Osgood, and Sandy Wendeln, of Fort Loramie.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News