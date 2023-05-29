Memorial Day at Graceland

Alan Krahulek, of Sidney, says an opening prayer during the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony in Graceland Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russ Baker, left, helps guide Wyatt Biddle, 18, both of Sidney, as Biddle lays a wreath in honor on behalf of the Shelby County 40 and 8 Voiture 984, during the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony in Graceland Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Members of the Sidney Veterans Association Combined Color Guard attend the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony in Graceland Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Members of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 attend the the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony in Graceland Cemetery on Monday, May 29. Also attending were kids from Troops 95 and 5097.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
