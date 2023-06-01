SIDNEY — Save some of your summer for saving lives and get a chance to win a new pair of shoes and Country Concert tickets when you donate at the Ron & Nita’s community blood drive Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at 134 S. Main St., Sidney.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of shoes from Ron & Nita’s. All registered donors will also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

There is no summer vacation from CBC’s mission of registering 350 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals. CBC asks community members to take time during the holiday period to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email can[email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.