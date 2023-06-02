SIDNEY— Ferguson Construction will be hosting its ninth Annual Touch-a-Truck and Garage Sale on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. – noon. The event, organized by long-time Ferguson employee and Sidney-native Kathy Marsh, originally began in 2014 as a garage sale and has now expanded into a family-friendly community event. All proceeds benefit the Shelby County Relay for Life.

The touch-a-truck portion of the event was added in 2019 and has continued to grow through the support of local businesses, public service personnel, and first responders. Various trucks and large equipment will be on-site for children and adults to explore. Hot dogs and bottled water will also be available by donation. Other vendors, including Beechwood Coffee, will also be offering items for purchase.

Ferguson is currently accepting gently used items and household goods for the garage sale. “Everything available for purchase at the garage sale is donation only,” stated Marsh. “We do not set prices on items and have found people are naturally more generous because they know all the proceeds are going to such a wonderful cause.”

Ferguson Construction would like to thank Sidney Police, Sidney Fire Department, Spring Creek Concrete, ODOT, Scott Steel, Vandalia Rental, Mantor Auto, Milligan Construction, Shelby County Sheriff, Miami Industrial Trucks, Sidney City Schools, and Lowes for their participation. This event will occur at the Ferguson Construction Sidney office at 400 Canal Street. The Shelby County Relay for Life event will take place on the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney on Aug. 4, 2023. Additional cars, trucks, equipment, vendors, and supporters are welcome. Contact Kathy Marsh at 937-498-2381 for more information or visit the Ferguson Construction Facebook event page.