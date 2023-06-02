By Kimberly Pistone

[email protected]

SIDNEY – Sidney Electric celebrated their 70th anniversary with an open house on June 1 at their main office at 840 S. Vandemark in Sidney.

Sidney Electric first opened in 1953. One of the first commercial jobs they completed was Chilly Jilly’s. They have since expanded to become one of the leaders in the electrical industry with projects ranging across Ohio and Indiana- they have expanded as they have branched out by following their customers. They have also grown from 15 employees to more than 225 people working across their four offices.

Mark Iiames, vice president, attributes their success to both a great customer base and their long-term committed workforce. Iiames is proud to have many employees who have stayed at Sidney Electric for 35 years and more. They also support a new generation through apprenticeships.

President John Frantz has been with Sidney Electric for 45 years. He began right out of college and took over ownership in 1996. He actively supports the community through both the Boy Scouts of America and by sponsoring girls’ softball in Sidney.

Currently Sidney Electric has projects ranging from Lima Memorial Health Systems, Abbott Labs in Tipp City, Honda in Anna, and INEOS in Lima.