TROY — The Dayton Vet Center is offering a Talk Group at the Miami Valley Military Museum starting Aug. 7.

Vet Center staff will be on site at the museum on June 13, 26 and July 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to answer questions and enroll eligible veterans and active duty service members. Eligible veterans and service members are those who have been deployed to a hostile area. Individuals must register to participate.

If you are interested in learning more about the group or joining, call Scott at 937-321-4467.