125 Years

June 3, 1898

The following appointments have been made by the Monumental trustees to have care of the public library; S.L. Wicoff, to represent the general public, for three years; W.A. Graham, to represent the Monumental trustees, for two years, and E.L. Hoskins to represent the public for one year. The trustees also adopted a resolution, notifying the army societies they will need the hall now occupied by them for library purposes and after Jan, 1, 1899, they must vacate the hall.

——-

R.V. Jones has filed his bond for the position of postmaster and expects his commission in a few days. He has made the selection of his deputy, naming Charles Dorsey.

——-

Secretary of War Alger this afternoon notified Congress that 15,000 to 20,000 troops will go to Cuba at once and be followed as soon as possible by 50,000 more.

——-

There will be a meeting of the Businessmen of Sidney this evening in the assembly room to make arrangements for the Fourth of July celebration.

100 Years

June 3, 1923

The annual alumni reception and reunion at Sidney High school was a pleasant affair last evening, taking place at the school and was attended by more than 450 members and guests. The welcome address was given by Judge. J.D. Barnes, with the response by William Carper, president of the class of 1923. A feature of the program was the singing of the class song which had been composed by Ormond Wheeler, Joseph Collier, and miss Betty Bates.

——-

Rev. W.B. Love and Judge H.T. Mathers have returned home from Columbus, where they attended a meeting of the trustees of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Homes at which it was decided to build the homes strictly in the colonial style. The architect, Prof. Ives, of Ohio State University, was introduced to make plans for the first building at once.

——-

County Surveyor Oscar Schilling received word from the state highway department this morning that the paving work for the Minster and Fort Loramie road in Shelby county had been awarded to John Frantz of this city. The Frantz bid was $94,685 on the state’s estimate of $97,027.

75 Years

June 3, 1948

A recommendation that Sidney postpone operation of its water softener plant until more water is available is under consideration today by the city’s utilities board, engineer and service director. Such a move was advised by Thomas R. Lathrop, assistant engineer in charge of water supply and purification for the Ohio Department of Health, who recently inspected local facilities. Utility experts estimate that 30 per cent more water will be required after the softener plant is put into operation.

——-

Judge Huber A Berry, two-year leader of Shelby county Red Cross drives, is the new county chairman of the local chapter. The common pleas judge is elected to succeed George Gagoudy, chairman for three years, during the reorganization meeting last evening.

——-

It was announced jointly today that the Copeland Refrigeration corporation and UE-CIO Local 776 reached an agreement last evening in regard to a wage increase. The agreement calls for a seven-cent increase per hour for all employees as of May 3, 1948, with a 10-cent bonus for night work. The agreement runs for the duration of the present contract of until Jan. 3, 1949

50 Years

June 3, 1973

The Rev. Lester Meyer will retire as pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, Sidney, after 43 years in the ministry, effective July 15. Mr. Meyer pastored in Sidney for the past four years.

——-

Ground was broken Friday at 2 p.m. for the new $1 million plus Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to be located on land donated by a Sidney citizen in the northern end of the city.

Thomas Given, general manager of Ferguson Construction, who was on hand for the ground breaking, said the complex should be finished next spring, weather permitting.

25 Years

June 3, 1998

OSGOOD – About 50 head of heifers were killed and 100 tons of hay were destroyed in an early morning fire today that leveled a large barn on Ohio 716 near Osgood. The barn is owned by Fred and Ed Bohman of Maria Stein. The following departments provided mutual aid: Fort Loramie, North Star, Burkett

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.