PIQUA — In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary, the Piqua Post is hosting an open house on Friday, June 9, from 1-4 p.m. for members of the community. The open house allows the Patrol personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff, to interact with the public they serve. Members of the community can tour the facility, ask questions and learn about employment opportunities with the Patrol. A recruiter will be on-site to assist with any recruitment questions and help with the application process.

As part of the Patrol’s 90th anniversary activities, the Patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under the age of five can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their fifth birthday at no cost to families. All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol began on Nov. 15, 1933, when the first 60 patrolmen earned their commissions following training at Camp Perry and began patrolling Ohio’s roads. Throughout the Patrol’s nine decades, the mission has always been the same – to save lives. Founders envisioned an agency that showed compassion and sincerity, and promoted the safety and welfare for all Ohioans. Over the past 90 years, sworn officers and professional staff have provided service with a purpose for the citizens of Ohio.

The post is located at 401 West U.S. Route 36, Piqua.