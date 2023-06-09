By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted two ordinances that entered first readings at a meeting on May 23.

The first ordinance approved and adopted the updated countywide natural hazards mitigation plan prepared by the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency. The second ordinance authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement for professional services with the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of misdemeanor criminal offenses.

The council also appointed new administrator Bill Kessler as an additional zoning administrator authority for grass/weeds and property maintenance.

In the administrator’s report, Kessler said repaving the west drive of the park needs to be completed this year or else the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant funds will be lost. Some smaller companies will be approached for quotes for this project.

He also said the company that presented calculations for water consumption for the splash pad grossly underestimated the numbers and the cost will be closer to $5 per resident rather than 80 cents. A meter will be installed and a cost-of-service study will be done for this project.

A meeting was held with Wannemacher Construction for the Timber Trail sidewalks, and the sidewalks will be moved to the top of the lagoon walls and the landscaped sign will move about six feet.

There was a request to put a vending machine in the park and the park committee will discuss it. Also, a grant was awarded to the village through the Community Foundation and there are plans to bring the bike path from Sidney, through Anna, to Botkins and from Sidney to Jackson Center.

A proposal was received from Wessler Engineering for a new water plant and Kessler said the project should cost much less than $11 million as he has prior experience with constructing a sewer plant for $6 million and a water plant is less than that.

Fire Chief Tim Bender mentioned that there is $15,000 to $20,000 worth of damage to the tanker due to an incident on May 15.

Mayor Mark Pulfer confirmed again that no authorization was given by the village for the paving work on North Linden Street to be done. Although an initial estimate of $19,040 was provided by the company, the village was invoiced for $4,995. The state Route 119 paving project set for 2024 was also reviewed at the meeting.

In other business, Revive Ohio requested to hold a concert in the park, and Pulfer OK’d the concert.

The next council meeting is set for June 13 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.