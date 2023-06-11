Kids carry a banner with with the Village of Botkins motto on it while walking in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11.
Lauren Manger, 17, of Botkins, is the 2023 Carousel Queen. Manger waits in the rain to take part in the Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11. Manger is the daughter of Stephanie and Kelan Manger.
Vivian Lehmkuhl, 2, of Anna, consumes some flavored ice as she watches the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11. Vivian is the daughter of Justin and Brooke Lehmkuhl.
Members of the Botkins High School band perform in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11.
Mark Ott, of Botkins, eats a sugar waffle at the Botkins Carousel on Sunday, June 11.
Lilly Marshal, 5, steps off the curb to collect candy as her dad, Tim Marshal, both of Minster, fair right, watches at the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11. Lilly’s mom, Pam Marshal, was walking for Wilson Health in the parade.
Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, right, and Shelby County DARE Officer Brian Strunk ride on the DARE float in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11.
Kelly Steinke, left, of Anna, is handed some fried chicken by Lindsey Rogers, of Botkins, during the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 11. Rogers was representing the Inn Between restaurant in the parade.
Owen Motter, left, 14, of Botkins, takes an order from Tom Frantz, of Sidney, at the Botkins Basketball Burger Stand during Botkins Carousel on Sunday, June 11. Owen played on the Botkins 7th and 8th grade basketball teams.
Barrett Kreitzer, 4, of Botkins, rides a pony at Botkins Carousel on Sunday, June 11. Barrett is the son of Drew and Jill Kreitzer.
Todd Wiley, of Wapakoneta, holds up some cookies before putting them up as the next prize at the Botkins Music Boosters Cake Wheel during Botkins Carousel on Sunday, June 11.
