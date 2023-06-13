Canan Holtzapple Scheele Steward Billing Kipp Shoffner

ANNA — Family fun is ready to begin at the annual Anna Homecoming on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

The queen pageant will be held Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Milliette Auditorium. Contestants in the pageant are Drew Billing, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing; Iris Canan, daughter of Jon and Carmen Canan; Corrina Holtzapple, daughter of John and Jennifer Holtzapple; Madison Kipp, daughter of Jeremy and Kara Kipp; Drea Scheele, daughter of Ryan and Samantha Schmidt; Avery Shoffner, daughter of Kevin and Jenni Shoffner; and Laurenz Steward, daughter of Darrick Steward and Ashley McCleskey.

The princess pageant was held June 11 with Ariauna Sharp, daughter of Marilyn and James Knief, being selected princess. First runner-up was Maggie Wuebker, daughter of Craig and Heather Wuebker, and the second runner-up was Millie Marlow, daughter of Joey and Stephanie Marlow. Other contestants were Raelyn Jones, daughter of Curtis and Shelly Jones; Bella Hoying, daughter of Kyle and Daniele Hoying; Naomi Heintz, daughter of DJ and Leslie Henitz; Hazel Bensman, daughter of Matt and Abbey Bensman; Letti Mestemaker, daughter of Aron and Heidi Mestemaker; and Helen Madera, daughter of Julian Madeera and Alicia Ziller.

The festivities begin Friday with a car show from 5-8 p.m. The food and beer tents will be open from 5-11 p.m. New to the food tents will beshredded chicken, walking tacos, pulled pork.

Kevin and the Others will perform on the main stage from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Menus will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 6 p.m. The mechanical bull will be operating from 6-1 p.m.

Saturday beings with a 5K run at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the race is from 7:15-8:15 a.m. Crossway Farms will have their donut trailer at the homecoming from 8 a.m.-noon. They will have a special donut called “The 394” at the event. The craft show at the elementary school will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Will Inman will be performing from noon to 2 p.m. in the beer tent. The Punt, Pass and Kick contest will be held from noon-5 p.m.

A free kids zone will be open from noon-5 p.m. There will also be free pony rides from noon-5 p.m. Food an beer tents will be open from noon-11 p.m. Bingo is planned from 2-6 p.m.

Jay and Julia will perform from 3-5 p.m. at the beer tent. Small Town Brothers will perform on the main stage from 3-5 p.m. Rock climbing and other games will be open from 5-10 p.m. The mechanical bull will be operating from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The festival concludes with Karma’s Pawn from 8 pm.-midnight on the main stage.

For more information about the homecoming, visit www.annacivicassociation.org or visit their Facebook page.