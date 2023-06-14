We cannot reach the right destination traveling on the wrong road

If you feel you are struggling to keep up with the rapid changes to our daily norms, join the club. It seems like the goal post of all that we’ve known and practiced has been relocated. I would never suggest that change is not a good thing, as long as it brings improvement. The problem is, far to often change is made simply because we don’t like something as it is. When a long-term system is being dramatically modified, abrupt changes can be devastating. We see this happening in nearly every facet of life.

Isn’t it unfortunate that people are stanchly opposed to change when it comes to changing their minds! You can see it every day, people working diligently in support of a bad idea. Irrational decisions can have drastic long-term consequences.

I wonder how many of the cultural, political and economic causes that are being implemented today will be regretted in days and years to come?

The best leaders don’t tell people what they want to hear, they tell them what they need to hear. Good leaders do not concern themselves with being popular; they are concerned with doing what is right and most beneficial. I am weary of this kick the can down the road culture where no one is willing to make the tough decisions. How have we gotten to the place that it is not acceptable to say no?

A good parent sets boundaries for their children for their benefit and protection. God forgive us as we have evolved into a society where any thing goes, everything is free, nothing is morally wrong and you can be anything you want, even something that you aren’t.

If some of the major changes that have been implemented in the last five or so years are so good, why are we not seeing major positive results? Instead we have hyperinflation, soaring prices, crime-ridden cities and closing businesses. Additionally, we are seeing a dramatic increase in mental health issues, teen and adult suicides increasing exponentially and more division among people than we’ve seen in over half a century.

How far are we willing to journey down the wrong road until we admit we are not heading in the right direction? We have traveled into some very dangerous territory and people, including our children, are being hurt and lives are being destroyed. It’s not to late to turnaround and get back on course.

The wisdom of scripture found in the book of Proverbs is insightful.

Solomon stated,

“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Proverbs 14:12

I have shared the following bible passage hundred of times over many years I hope you will take it to heart and let it guide you too.

“My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments:

For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee.

Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart:

So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man.

Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3: 1-6

Finally, don’t be discouraged! God loves you and He is with you, you are not alone. Seek Him and He will help you.

Jesus Himself said the following:

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

May God’s love and kindness be yours; we all need Him now more than ever.

The writer is the senior pastor of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 State Route 29 N., Sidney.